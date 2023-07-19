Hrithik Roshan might be the Greek God of Bollywood, but his good looks gave him no concession on getting called out for allegedly hurting religious sentiments while taking a cryptic dig at alleged girlfriend Kangana Ranaut a few years ago. Today we brought you a throwback to when the Dhoom 2 star got a legal notice from Vice-Chairman of Maharashtra Minority Commission Abraham Mathai for hurting the sentiments of the Christian community by mentioning ‘Pope’ in his social media post.

The rumours of Kangana and Hrithik’s affair started making the rounds in 2014 and since then the former is seen taking a dig at the latter. The duo worked with each other in 2013’s Krrish 3, and rumours of their alleged relationship were in the news sometime after that and everything went out of hand when Kangana called Hrithik her ‘silly ex’, and he filed a case against her demanding a public apology.

Sometime after that, Hrithik Roshan once took to his Twitter handle to indirectly take a dig at Kangana Ranaut and address all rumours taking over the news. He, as per EconomicTimes, wrote, “There r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (I m sure wonderful) women d media hs ben naming. Thanks but no thanks (sic).”

Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs ben naming.Thanks but no thanks. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 28, 2016

For that, Hrithik Roshan received a notice from Abraham Mathai, and his lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee mentioned that the notice had been sent to the actor under the provision of Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code and asked him to apologise in seven days, failing which a criminal complaint will be filed.

Sidiquee said, “Hrithik Roshan has hurt the religious sentiments, feelings and beliefs of Christians (Roman Catholics) all over the world which includes my client as well. My client wants a written public apology from Hrithik Roshan within 7 days.”

On the professional front presently, Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen in Fighter paired with Deepika Padukone.

