Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all over the news as their upcoming movie Bawaal is set to release on the OTT platform. And being the newest onscreen couple, Varun and Janhvi are grabbing all the headlines. At their premiere event, they both looked gorgeous, but their flirtatious gesture with each other caught the netizens’ attention.

Now, a viral picture of Varun and Janhvi is under the limelight as netizens find it very uncomfortable. Scroll ahead to check it out. For the unversed, on the work front, Varun was last seen in the film Bhediya, whereas Janhvi garnered a lot of accolades for her performance in Mili.

A picture of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is going viral all over the internet, where the actor can be seen trying to nibble on Janhvi Kapoor’s ear. While in the next slide, the two of them can be seen breaking out in laughter. Even though Janhvi looked quite comfortable with the gesture, it left the netizens feeling very uneasy.

Check out the picture as found on Reddit’s r/BollyBlindsNGossip:

Varun Dhawan is a married man. He had tied the knot with his childhood love Natasha Dalal, which is why his flirtatious gesture with Janhvi Kapoor left social media users angry, even if it was for their movie, Bawaal’s promotions. One wrote, “If he was single, it boils down to consent… Is Jhanvi okay with these flirting gestures from Varun? Since he is married, there is no reason to justify this unless it was agreed beforehand for the promotion of the film.”

Another one commented, “The way he gets touchy with his female co-stars and gets away with all these antics is absolutely ridiculous.”

A netizen even compared Varun Dhawan with Anil Kapoor and penned, “He will turn out to be Anil Kapoor in his old age.”

One of the comments can be read as, “He’s going to be another Anil Kapoor, doing creepy stuffs with all the women about town and behaving like he has no respect for his wife. I do understand promo photoshoots r supposed to be cheesy bt tf is this evn looks like janhvi isn’t enjoying much, I can never forget that vdo where he kissed Kiara out of nowhere n she was so shocked.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Varun’s gesture towards Janhvi? Let us know if you are excited about Bawaal.

