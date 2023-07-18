After Mili, Janhvi Kapoor returns to the OTT platform with Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. Co-starring Varun Dhawan, the film has been in the making for quite some time. After teasing fans with posters and teasers, the makers dropped an official trailer online that got everyone talking. The film’s been the talk of the town for some time owing to viral BTS photos and videos shared by the leading actors and filmmakers.

This evening, the makers hosted a special screening of Bawaal for their families and close industry friends. The event was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, including Nora Fatehi, Pooja Hegde and others.

For the screening night, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a hot and se*y metallic silver mermaid gown that made her shine brighter than the stars. The actress paired the deep neckline attire and trail with matching pumps. Ditching heavy make-up, she opted for nude make-up sans accessories. However, shortly after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled her and compared her to plastic foil.

Commenting on the look, a user wrote, “Acting pr kam lekin figure pe kuchh jyada hi dyaan Diya he isne,” while another said, “Plastic Kapoor.”

A third netizen commented, “Ye Foilpaper m plastic kisne Bhara,” while fourth one wrote, “Aage plastic pichhe plastic munh pe plastic everything is made of plastic.”

A fifth troll wrote, “Plastic rubber and botox.” A few other trolls called her, “Plastic covered in foil.” Check out her video below:

Well, this is not the first time the actress has been subjected to trolls. Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor became the talk of the town for her off body language.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, Devara and Ulajh in the pipeline.

