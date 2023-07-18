Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of the most loved veteran couples in Bollywood. The couple’s relationship has been highly regarded in the industry, and they have often been seen supporting each other’s careers. Like any other Indian family — they fight and make up, and they tease each other.

In an old interview, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan revealed why Abhishek Bachchan rarely causes trouble at home and how Big B continuously demands everyone’s attention.

During the second season of Koffee With Karan, Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan came together for an episode. As reported by Indian Express, when Karan asked them if the mother-daughter duo fight with each other, the veteran actress first hesitated but then said, “We don’t fight, we get angry.” Shweta interrupted, “Mumma, we fight. Don’t sugarcoat it.” Jaya added, “We bang phones.” Shweta was once again quick to correct her mother, “You bang phones. If I bang the phone, she will call me and say, ‘You are much younger than me, how can you bang the phone on me’ and then she will bang the phone.”

Host Karan Johar then asked them are the men of the Bachchan house quieter? to which Jaya replied, “Not at all. Abhishek talks non-stop. He has an opinion on everything.” Shweta revealed that her brother “butters up” people and also avoids getting into trouble by agreeing with both of his parents’ opinions.

“He is so smooth. He butters up everyone the right way. I am the one who gets into trouble because I have an opinion on everything. When he sits with mumma, he is like, ‘You’re right mumma’. And when he is with dad, he is like, ‘You’re right, dad.’ He is not offensive. He jumps whenever convenient,” said Shweta.

Jaya Bachchan further agreed that the men of her house are “attention seekers.” She shared, “The biggest baby takes more attention than anyone else.” Shweta Bachchan also agreed with her.

Jaya Bachchan will soon make an appearance in Karan Johar‘s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film serves as a reminder of her eagerly anticipated return to the big screen. She and her husband Amitabh Bachchan were last spotted in a cameo appearance in Ki and Ka. The film also has appearances by Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Alia Bhatt.

