Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently in Vadodara promoting their upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. Their pictures and videos from the promotional event are doing the rounds on social media, and we love their on-screen chemistry. On to the series of new events, Ranveer opened up about his character of Rocky Randhawa at the recent event, and Alia couldn’t help but add her signature humour to his statement. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Alia and Ranveer are paired together for the second time after their Jodi was a hit in ‘Gully Boy’. They’re besties with each other and never miss an opportunity to tease one another in public. Their film marks the end of Karan Johar’s sabbatical in Bollywood, and fans are desperately waiting for it to release.

Now coming back to the latest scoop, at the recent event in Gujarata’s Vadodara, Ranveer Singh spilled the beans on his character of ‘Rocky Randhawa’ from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and said, “He is not the brightest egg in the basket,” as reported by the Indian Express.

Alia Bhatt immediately quipped at this and added, “Bilkul meri tarah (just like me),” leaving the audience in splits. Haha! Isn’t she the cutest!

Ranveer Singh adds, “But uska dil saaf hai, uska dil bahut bada hai (He has a clean and a big heart). He wears his heart on his sleeves. That’s what I really love about this character, uspe bahut pyaar aata hai (he is very lovable). He is a mama’s boy, and really loves his family. He loves fiercely and I really enjoyed playing Rocky. Now, when I watch the film, I feel so much love for him.”

Talking more about the film, the actor said, “Trailer mein sab upar-upar se hai (the trailer shows all superficial things). There is a lot more to be seen in this film.”

We certainly can’t wait for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; what about you? Tell us in the space below.

