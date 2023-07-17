Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came together, they have had to face a lot of trolls and attacks. Sometimes for Ranbir being dominant, sometimes for Alia being cringy. At times, they were trolled for too much PDA, while other days, they were attacked for being distant from each other. Alia has generally been a target by Katrina – Deepika fan clubs who think that Ranbir is the root cause of the problem.

During Alia’s pregnancy, Ranbir was called out many times for his misogynist behaviour. From fat shaming Alia to ignoring her, every other day, there were videos from some other point of view. We caught hold of one such video, where Alia can be seen discussing a normal husband-wife behaviour thing. However, netizens dig deeper to draw more than the required meaning to her statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video clip shared by an Instagram handle, pov__bollywood, Alia Bhatt can be seen saying, “I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like even if my voice goes above this decibel because he thinks It’s important to be kind even when you are unhappy!” Netizens had two issues with the video, A. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress sounding like Deepika Padukone. B. Ranbir Kapoor’s problematic behavioural pattern.

A user wrote, “When you marry a narcissistic. And why the hell is she talking like Deepika?” Another comment read, “Your cringe-worthy husband may not even like when your awards and fame and earnings go above the level acceptable to him.” A third comment said, “She shifted to Deepika’s way of talking very recently..before she used to talk like Kareena.”

People were concerned about how Alia is subjected to abuse, and she might not realise this. A user pointed out, “This is emotional abuse.” Another user echoed the same thought, “This is literally mental abuse, and damn it, imma be so glad previous gfs escaped, but I feel bad for Alia that she isn’t noticing his reg flag behaviour towards women.” A third user brought Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, to the discussion and wrote, “Thank god the rest of the previous girlfriends escaped.”

People kept pointing out how problematic Ranbir’s behaviour is and how irritating it is to see Alia Bhatt copying Deepika Padukone’s mannerisms and voice tones. A user commented, “Why isn’t anger normalised ? It’s a basic emotion. It has to be out of your system. Suppressing emotions and try to act “certain ways” all the time is highly disturbing.” Another comment read, “Wo sab toh theek hein lekin ap teda muh krke kyun bata rhe ho?” A third user agreed and wrote, “Why can I hear Deepika coming from Alia’s body?”

You can see the video here and let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jezz♡ (@pov__bollywood)



For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Nargis Dutt Congratulated Meena Kumari On Her Death & Urged The Tragedy Queen “Never Step Into This World Again” In A Heart-Wrenching Column

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News