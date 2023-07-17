Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among Bollywood’s most loved couples. They have been married for nearly 16 years now. However, now an old video of them on the Koffee With Karan chat show is going viral. Netizens are reacting to it.

The viral video is from a popular chat show hosted by Karan. In 2010, this particular episode was broadcast on television. Aishwarya and Abhishek appeared together on the show three years after their wedding.

Before calling Salman Khan’s name, Karan Johar instructs Abhishek to respond in “one word to the following names” in the clip. Karan asks Abhishek what advice he has for Salman, and Abhishek replies, “Stop working out,” adding that Salman is “known for taking off a shirt when I think he’s much more than that.”

The video has received much attention from netizens, who have criticised Karan for unnecessarily bringing up Salman in front of Aishwarya in light of their well-known split.

As soon as the video went viral on Reddit, a user wrote, “Why did Kjo have to ask about Sevlon, knowing she completely doesn’t want to hear his name (I think this episode was after her episode with SLB). Shows such a complete disregard for triggering a victim’s PTSD, among other things.” Another user wrote, “KJo is unbearable now a days.” However, a third user trolled Aishwarya after hearing the name Salman Khan, “Her face when Salman is mentioned tho 😂😂😂.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has previously accompanied Sanjay Leela Bhansali on KWK. Aishwarya has always been outspoken about both her personal and professional lives. Aishwarya never held back while discussing the most contentious events in her life, whether it was the much-discussed breakup of her marriage to Salman Khan or her unexpected dismissal from Chalte Chalte.

