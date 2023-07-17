Late actress Sridevi and veteran diva Jaya Prada’s rivalry is nothing new in the industry. Everybody knew they had a feud in between them, and nothing could mend it. Not even being locked up in a room for an hour. Yes, that’s right. Apparently, Jeetendra had tried to end their feud but was unsuccessful in the end. Scroll ahead to read this throwback story.

Sridevi and Jaya’s rivalry was so intense that no matter how hard anyone would try, they would not look at each other eye-to-eye. For the unversed, both of the actresses had started their journey with South Indian films and then made their mark in Bollywood.

Once in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Jaya Prada recalled how Jeetendra had tried his best to end her differences with Sridevi. Despite the differences, both of them have worked together and created magic onscreen. Moreover, they have worked in several films with Jeetendra, including Mawali, Tohfa and others. Revealing the incident, Jaya said, as quoted by News18, “We were sisters on screen but off camera, we used to sit in different corners on the set. We never used to look each other in the eye.”

Jaya Prada further continued with the story and mentioned how Jeetendra had put them in a room and locked them inside so that they could break the ice between them. She shared, “Once during lunch time, Jeetendra ji locked us both in one room for an hour. We were both hungry and wanted to eat. One hour later, when he opened the door, we both went our separate ways to eat. We did not speak at all during the time we were locked in.”

However, do you know the reason behind their rivalry? Well, apparently, it was because Sridevi and Jaya Prada both were excellent dancers, along with their acting skills. But when Jaya was talking about her, she declared that she misses her dearly.

We miss you too, Sridevi!

