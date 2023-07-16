The ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood, Hema Malini, holds quite a high pedestal in the industry being a veteran actress. The diva has not only worked in the Hindi film industry, but she has a great name in the South as well. However, the actress was supposed to make her debut with a Tamil film, but she was apparently dropped off from a project. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

When Hema got rejected by the Tamil director in the initial phase of her career, it had made her quite angry and fuelled her with a challenge to do better in his acting life. And well, the rest is history.

Now, in a recent interview with Lehren Retro , Hema Malini opened up about the same, and while recalling how the Tamil director CV Sridhar, who had signed her in and even changed her name to Sujata, dropped her off the project after shooting for four days. The film was also supposed to feature Jayalalithaa. However, she got rejected as the filmmaker thought “she was not good enough”.

The actress even mentioned that back in the day, Hema used to participate in many classical dance shows in Chennai, and from there, the director, CV Sridhar, had discovered her and signed her for the project through Hema Malini‘s mother.

Sharing the same, Hema revealed how she felt after getting rejected for the film and said, “So, when he rejected me, it was shocking, a big jolt. But it’s good that it happened, because that gave me the push that I have to make it, I have to show now. He rejected me, how dare he. So, I took it as a challenge and wanted to do my best.”

However, the actress mentioned that she didn’t hold any grudges against that filmmaker as she believes ‘forgive and forget’. Soon enough, she got a call from Bollywood and made her debut with the film Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968.

Did you know a Tamil filmmaker once rejected Hema Malini before she could debut in the film industry? Let us know.

