Kajol is currently leading every headline for her recent web series, The Trial, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The actress is getting all the accolades for stepping on the OTT platforms and doing back-to-back projects. The diva, who is known for his bubbly nature and outspoken behaviour, recently garnered controversy over her comment about Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan box office collection. Scroll below to read more.

Kajol and SRK have always been the onscreen IT couple. Their chemistry, their movies and their friendship will always be iconic for all the movie lovers. However, when she made a hilarious joke about his movie’s box office collection, it caught everyone’s attention.

Recently, in an interview with Live Hindustan, Kajol was asked in a rapid-fire segment to share what she would ask Shah Rukh Khan. After thinking for a while, the Lust Stories 2 actress answered with a giggle and said, “How much did Pathaan really make?” and ended up with laughter. Even though it was pretty clear she was joking about her friend, it attracted some controversy. While a few came in support of SRK and dissed Kajol, a few stood beside the actress.

The video clip is going viral on social media, and a Twitter user has shared it while supporting Kajol. He wrote in the caption, “#Kajol tried pull hilarious statement but people misunderstood her trying to spread farzi negativity against King Khan #SRK #Pathaan.” Check out the video here:

#Kajol tried pull hilarious statement but people misunderstood her trying to spread farzi negativity against King Khan #SRK #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/EEkIOP106B — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) July 16, 2023

However, Shah Rukh Khan fans came in support of him and shared their opinions in the comment section. One wrote, “Ak baat yaad rakna, industry may bohat Kam log ha jo dill say chahete ha ki sharhuk sir ka naam ho, kyuu ki sabki fatti hai sharhuk sir say, kyuu ki wo Bollywood ka baap hai, or kajol tujhe sharhuk sir kay bina kutta vi na pucha.”

Another one mentioned, “Sharhuk sir say fatti hai sabki , or sharhuk sir kay bina kutta vi na pucha kajol ko.”

One commented while dissing Pathaan’s box office collection and wrote, “Akhir sach bahir aya #pathan scam.”

For the unversed, Pathaan has surpassed Rs 1000 crore in the worldwide collection. And, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki.

What are your thoughts about Kajol’s joke on SRK’s Pathaan box office collection? Let us know.

