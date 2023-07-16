Before the release of Pathaan, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK had called Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-awaited comeback a sure shot ‘disaster’ at the box office. However, ever since it smashed almost all pre-existing records, the self-proclaimed has taken a complete U-turn and is now even praising SRK’s Jawan, even before it arrives in theatres. Keep reading to know more!

Infamous for making below-the-belt remarks, Kamaal has made too many derogatory statements about Bollywood actors, especially Khans and Akshay Kumar. As we mentioned above, before the release of Pathaan, he often talked about SRK’s ‘finished’ career, but as the film went on to garner 1000 crore+ at the worldwide box office, his words completely changed.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Jawan, KRK is showing his immense support and has now even projected the worldwide box office opening, which is much beyond Pathaan’s 106 crores gross. Mentioning the highly positive response of SRK’s next on his poll, he tweeted, “Survey result:- This Voting trend is proof that now no use to talk about @iamsrk! He has gone miles ahead than all other actors. Now Other actors can’t catch him in this life. #Jawan can get opening of ₹75Cr in India and ₹125Cr in the world. It’s huge and very huge!”

Take a look:

Survey result:- This Voting trend is proof that now no use to talk about @iamsrk! He has gone miles ahead than all other actors. Now Other actors can’t catch him in this life. #Jawan can get opening of ₹75Cr in India and ₹125Cr in the world. It’s huge and very huge! https://t.co/eEVVrhU7bq — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever collaboration with director Atlee and even with actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is scheduled to release on 7th September 2023, and is enjoying huge pre-release buzz. While Sanjay Dutt is confirmed to make a cameo appearance, Thalapathy Vijay is also rumoured to be seen in a special role.

