Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, is well-known for taking digs and making derogatory statements against Bollywood actors. His favourite actors on that list are Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan. Now, once again, the self-proclaimed critic is back with his new attention-seeking tweet and this time, he’s back to Akki. Keep reading to know more!

By now, those who come across Kamaal’s tweets would be well aware of the fact that he loves trolling Akshay over his box office failures and Canadian citizenship. When the actor made a shocking entry into the world of Vimal Ad, which was already joined by Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, Kamaal slammed the Selfiee actor for having double standards.

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and congratulated ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists over the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. He wrote, “And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for #Chandrayaan3. A billion hearts are praying for you.”

While it was a proud moment for all Indians, KRK used this opportunity to take a dig at Akshay Kumar over his Canadian citizenship. Sharing Akki’s tweet, he wrote, “All the very best to our scientists at @isro from all the Indian people. But @akshaykumar sir, why are you calling them your scientists? They are not your scientists. Your scientists are in your country Canada.”

Here’s the tweet:

All the very best to our scientists at @isro from all the Indian people.

But @akshaykumar sir, why are you calling them your scientists? They are not your scientists. Your scientists are in your country Canada. https://t.co/Fhlb9FqQI3 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 14, 2023

In the comment section, KRK’s tweet received mixed responses with some agreeing with him and others supporting Akshay Kumar. One Twitter user wrote, “Hahahahah new movie incoming.” Another wrote, “Go back akki to Canada.”

