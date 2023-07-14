Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following and there’s no denying that. Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and there’s no denying that. He may have emerged as the King Khan of Bollywood, but he often wins the hearts of his fans with his choice of words. An old interview of the superstar has recently resurfaced on the web and it’s been doing the rounds of social media for all the right reasons. SRK never fails to give his fans a reason to hail him, and the latest video will prove the same.

Recently, a Redditor took to the platform to share an old video of SRK where he’s talking about his stardom and success fading away. He’s currently in the news for his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ whose Prevue was dropped online recently.

The clip opens with Shah Rukh Khan saying, “If I start thinking about ki mere saath yeh hua to kya hoga? Agle din main subah utha aur star nahi raha toh kya hoga? Then I will be losing out on what I’m getting right now. Toh abhi main sochta nahi hoon. Lekin kyuki main -main dikhta nahi hoon par bohot smart hoon- mujhe zaroor ilm hai ki kahi na kahi yeh chala jayega. Lekin mujhe yeh ilm kabhi nahi tha ki mujhe yeh milega. Toh jaise mila hai, vaise chala bhi jayega.”

SRK further adds, “Aur ummeed hai -aur main yeh bohot dil se keh raha hoon- ki main isko utradikhar nahi samjhoonga apne bacchon ko pass karne ke liye.” Referring to a background bell sound, Shah Rukh Khan later adds, “Aise koi ghanta baja dega aur bolega ki bhaiya tumhara waqt khatam ho gaya hai. I’ll just take a bow and say, ‘You know what? Thank you for listening to me. And thank you for loving me so much. I’m sad that you don’t love me anymore, but sometime the gong has to go ‘tong’ and that’s how it’ll be.'”

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Jawan, hitting the screens on September 7. He will later star in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

