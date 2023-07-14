Actress Rakhi Sawant is quite well-known in the TV industry. She is one of the most loved stars on social media, and her antics never fail to amuse people. Now the dancer-actress is making headlines for another antics involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll down to know more.

Be it her controversy with Mika Singh or her divorce battle with her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, she has often grabbed a lot of attention for her personal life. However, in a new video, she is seen talking to the superstar and singing a song for him.

In the video shared by Instant Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant can be seen talking to Shah Rukh Khan and telling him how she misses him. “Bara mulkon ke police tume dhund rahi hai aur me bhi dhund rahi hu,” she said & added, “Jaldi aayiye Don.”

Take a look at the video below:

As the video goes viral on Instagram, many netizens enjoyed her hilarious antics. A user commented, “Full on nautanki😂😂😂,” while another user wrote, “Jisse bi rakhi ke nautanki pe gussa aara hai….u can dislike here😂😂. A third user commented, “Sharukh ko itna time mil gya Rakhi ko phone kiyaaa.”

A fourth user trolled Rakhi Sawant, “Ya to Shah Rukh Khan ke bure din aa gye ya fir Rakhi ke acche din aa gye 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Previously, the Bigg Boss alumni was snapped painting the town red in her luxurious BMW. In a paparazzi video, Rakhi is having the time of her life as she takes in the fresh air from the sunroof of her lavish car. As she rides in the car, she can be heard saying, “Haan, mujhe le chalo apne ghar. Naa mere paas ghar hai, naa thikaana.”

Well, no matter where Rakhi goes, she never fails to make headlines.

