Comedian Bharti Singh has made a mark in the industry and come a long way from being a reality show contestant to being one of the highest-paid comedians in the industry. She commands respect in her fraternity, and listening to her struggle story, you would want to salute her courage and patience. Bharti, in an interview, revealed she comes from a very poor background. So much so that the actress and her family had to survive on pennies, they earned.

Bharti went on to reveal that her mother used to work as house help, and whatever leftovers she would bring from their employer’s place, they would feed on that. In a series of heartbreaking revelations, the comedian even expressed how she had never eaten a whole apple in her entire life.

But what would make you emotional is her confession regarding how she even thought of picking up food from the dustbin and eating it when she started feeling hungry. In a conversation with Neena Gupta for Brut, the comedian opened her heart out about the darkest days of her life. She said, “Aap dekh lijiye jitne bhi comedian hote hain, unka background search kar lijiye, Har koi gareeb tha. Ameeri mein comedy ho hi nahi sakti. (You might cross-check the background of any comedian, all of them come from poor homes. Comedy usually comes from a dark place).”

Bharti Singh revealed that her family struggled to meet ends so much that she tried to pick eatables from litter. She revealed, “Log aadha apple khaakar kachre mein phenk dete the to mujhe lagta tha ise paap chadhega. Wo dustbin mein phenk dete the to main sochti thi ye nikaal ke wo aadha bacha hissa kaat ke khaa lun. Yahan tak meri soch gayi hai. Itni gareebi thi. (People would throw half-eaten apples in dustbins and I wanted to pick them up and eat the other half. I have struggled hunger so much)”

The Khatron Ke Khiladi star even revealed about festivals being the toughest of the days when she dramatised celebrating them. “Gareebi mein aise haalaat hote the ki main kyaa bataaun. Festival aate hain, bacche khush ho jaate hain. Festival aata tha main depression mein chali jaati thi. Hamare paas kuch nahi tha. Meri maa jab kaam karke mithaai ka dabba laati thi tab hamare ghar diwali ki pooja hoti thi. Warna hum baithe rehte the. Gali mein doosre bacche pataakhe jalate the to main unke saath jaakar taali bajane lagti thi ki sabko lage ki ye patakhe maine jalaaye hain,” said Bharti in a numbing confession.(Can’t even explain how we manage poverty. During festivals, everyone would be happy, we would sink into depression. When my mother used to work as a maid and bring home sweets, then we could do a Diwali Pooja. I stood along with kids on the streets and clapped watching them burn crackers to create a delusion that I burned them.)

The Kapil Sharma Show also said how her mother used to work as house help and she used to watch people treating her mother lowly. However, their errands and happiness ran when they were treated with leftovers from such mansions. She told, “Mummy doosron ke ghar kaam karti thi main baithi rehti thi. Toilet saaf karti thi. Phir wo sabzi bachi rehti thi to bolte the le jaana bach gayi hai. Unki baasi sabzi hamari fresh ho jaati thi. Hamara poora din ban jaata tha.” (My mother would clean toilets and homes and they used to give us leftovers but that was our party for the day.)

Bharti Singh has surely been a powerhouse of strength for bearing such adversities and still making such a big name for herself. She is married to a writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa and has a beautiful son Lakshya.

