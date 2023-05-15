As Ruhi Chaturvedi gears up for the upcoming season of COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, she opens up about the challenges of staying away from home for a prolonged period and feeling homesick. The popular television actor, who has never been away from her husband Shivendraa Saainiyol after marriage, admits that being a homebody, the thought of being all by herself for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is daunting.

Ruhi shares how she is missing spending quality time with her family and friends. The actor shares that her husband has been her support system and motivator, and she is trying to figure out how to overcome the dangerous hurdles of the show without his support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking from Cape Town where she is currently shooting for COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, Ruhi Chaturvedi reflects on being away from her husband Shivendraa and missing home. She said, “I am missing my husband and home terribly. Any challenge seems tougher when you are away from your loved ones.”

Ruhi Chaturvedi continued, “But I am trying to stay positive and focused on the task at hand. Before leaving for the show, I spent quality time with my family and friends, who are all huge fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Their support and advice have been invaluable. And of course, my husband has been my rock throughout this journey, constantly motivating and encouraging me to face my fears and do my best.”

Some of the confirmed contestants part of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show include Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Rohit Bose Roy, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Moufakir, Archana Gautam, Nyrra Banerjee and more. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will soon air on COLORS.

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Fame Rohitashv Gour Opens Up About His Experience On The Show: “I Broke The Trend Of Doing Comedy At A Fast Pace…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News