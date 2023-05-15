There have been multiple times now that Uorfi Javed took inspiration from the West. She’s copied the looks of Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift, amongst many other celebrities. The Bigg Boss OTT diva has now pulled off Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala 2017 look that left little to the imagination. Netizens aren’t impressed and in fact, have gotten quite furious. Scroll below for all the details!

At the Met Gala 2017, Kendall wore an underwear-revealing La Perla Couture gown in black. It was designed with a deep neck at the back that even partially showcased her lacy thong. What’s to be questioned is the scale of the event. Can anyone imagine Jenner wearing such attire on the streets of LA or for a promotional event? We’re not quite sure.

But when it comes to Uorfi Javed, she’s created the same attire for an event in Mumbai. Her revealing b*tt left many shocked but what netizens felt worse was the paparazzi provoking and motivating her to flaunt her back. She completed her look with a bun, which intentionally seemed to be a decision made to keep the focus on the attire.

Netizens were left fuming to see Uorfi Javed in such exposing attire at the event.

A user commented, “Iske dimag ka koi ilaaj kro Bhai Puri Gandgi macha ke rkh Dali hai is s*li ne”

Another wrote, “yeh bc famous hone ke liye nange ho jatein h”

“Pgl ho gai h …. Ise jail m daalo,” another reacted.

A troll wrote, “Pagal aurat Allah tumay hidayat dey”

“Fashion k naam pe kya bhi karti hai🤮 Isko to jaahannum mai bhi jagah nhi milegi,” another commented.

What is your take on Uorfi Javed’s look?

