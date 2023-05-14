Uorfi Javed never misses a chance to grab eyeballs – be it with her bizarre fashion choices or her shocking statements. The internet sensation is often in the news owing to her controversial fashion choices. While the actress is often subjected to controversy and criticism, she never shies away from giving it back and call a spade a spade. Time and again, Uorfi takes to Instagram stories to call out people and react to controversies happening across the industry.

As the actress is going places for interviews, she recently sat down for a detailed one with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast and made some shocking revelations and claims of her life. A few days back, the actress was in news for calling out an event organizers for cancelling her invited because of Madhuri Dixit, who apparently, ‘didn’t want her there.’

Now in her latest interview, Uorfi Javed also recalled an incident when she a Bollywood actress was rude to her as her compliments made her feel ‘small’ and ‘embarrassed’. Speaking about the same, Ms Javed said, “There were a lot of people and everyone noticed. I felt very small and embarrassed.” Adding, “I don’t stand a chance in Bollywood. People here don’t accept me.”

Earlier in her Insta story, Uorfi Javed had written, “Fun fact about this event – they reached out to my team, inviting me, I accepted the invitation, canceled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told my team I’m no more invited. When we asked them the reason, they said I am not on Madhuri’s guest list (what a weird reason). Bhai main marr nahi rahi kahi jaane k liye, but to tell someone last moment not to come after inviting them. Grow some b**** or borrow from me.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Uorfi Javed also broke her silence on being affected by trolls. She told Ranveer Allahbadia, “Maybe yeh jo bol rahe hai, sahi hai. Maybe mein samaj mein ek dhabba hoon. Maybe I’m not good enough to be a good woman. Main sach mein shayad ek bad example hoon younger generation ke liye. Ya maybe main kuch galat kar rahi hoon. Jaise trolls bolte hai, maybe I am sl*t. I feel that I can’t go back. There’s no going back. Main yaha se kaha jaungi.”

Coming back, what do you think about the same? Do let us know.

