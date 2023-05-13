Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik won the admiration of millions, has recently found himself in a serious predicament. The internet star inaugurated his restaurant in Mumbai, and a host of celebrities, including Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Faizan Ansari, Shiv Thakare, and the Golden Boys, graced the opening day with their presence.

Although Abdu continues to captivate his fans on social media with his plethora of photos and videos, a recent video clip of his appears to have elicited a negative response from netizens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video captured Abdu Rozik playing with a loaded gun at his newly opened restaurant ‘Burgiir’ in Oshiwara. The illegal pistol was handed to him by the bodyguards of Golden Boys, namely Sunny Waghchor and Sanjay Gurjar, who are licensed to carry firearms. However, many people pointed out that Abdu’s handling of the illegal gun could have resulted in a serious accident.

According to the law, it is prohibited for a licensed gun holder to pass on their firearm to another person, let alone allow them to handle or play with it. Subsequently, a complaint was filed against Abdu at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, and further information is yet to be disclosed.

Faizan Ansari has come out with Abdu Rozik’s support and is doing everything that can help him in this situation. He said that Abdu is a child and the Golden Boys crew had given him the illegal gun. As a kid, he was just holding it and the fault is of the Golden Boys who are rational and mature people made Abdu hold the gun.

To help Abdu, Faizan Ansari has also filed a petition against the Golden Boys. Faizan Ansari strongly believes that Abdu is an artist with a bright future ahead. He should suffer because of such things.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistan singer who shot to fame with his Instagram reels where he sang Bollywood songs. He was invited by IIFA to perform on stage where he sang a song and dedicated it to Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Later, Abdu Rozik was invited to Bigg Boss where he participated as a contestant but made a voluntary exit owing to his prior commitments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Takes Yet Another Dig At ‘Mama’ Govinda Over Family Feud & This One Might Actually Irk The Veteran Star – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News