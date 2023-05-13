Krushna Abhishek is back on The Kapil Sharma Show. After making headlines for dealing with monetary issues with the makers, the comedian has finally returned to the comedy show. From the past some time, the comedian has also been making news for his family feud with ‘mama’ maternal uncle Govinda. Amid the ongoing family fight between the mama-bhanja, Krushna was recently seen remembering him on the show.

In the upcoming episode, The Kapil Sharma Show will see veteran actors Govind Namdev, Sayaji Shinde, Jimmy Shergill, and Raza Murad, along with Indraneil Sengupta and Abhimanyu Singh, arriving on the show to promote their upcoming film Aazam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently the official social media page of the channel dropped the promo of the Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming promo. The clip opens with the host introducing his guests and later moves on to Kapil Sharma asking for hafta. Further, Raza Murad and Archana Puran Singh are seen talking about women getting uncomfortable while shooting for forced scenes, replying to which he tells Archana, “aisa zabardasti ka scene mera aapke saath’ to which Kapil quickly asks “zabardasti ye kar rahi thi aap ke saath?”

However towards the end, Krushan Abhishek makes everyone go ROFL with his entry. While talking to one of the guests Govind Naamdev, Krushan takes a jibe at his family feud with Govinda. He tells him, “achcha hai aap Govind hai agar Govinda hota na toh hum logon ki itni baat cheet nahi hoti”. Watch this hilarious clip below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Time and again, Krushna Abhishek is seen talking about his ongoing family drama with Govinda. Earlier speaking to Koimoi about the same, the comedian told us, “It’s family. I love him.” Adding, “Joh bhi controversies aati hai main zyada dekhta nahi cause uske peeche there is a lot of love. If meri mami mujhe pe gussa hai – I think that is a lot of love. Agar woh mujhpe angry hain kissi baat se, gussa karte hai mujhpe toh it’s a lot of love. Aur agar main naraz hoke kuch kehta hoon – that is love. So it’s all a family matter. It’s all love.”

Coming back, how much are you excited for the upcoming The Kapil Sharma Show episode? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Shark Tank India: Vineeta Singh’s Tight Tops & Jeans Were Not Considered Okay For Work & She Had To Wear Oversized Men Shirts To Save Her Job

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News