Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty spoke about how he began his career with an ad film and recalled working with Archana Puran Singh in his debut project.

The 61-year-old actor began his career in Bollywood in 1992 at the age of 31 with ‘Balwaan’ and later acted in movies such as ‘Waqt Hamara Hai’, ‘Pehchaan’,’ Dilwale’, ‘Anth’, ‘Mohra’, ‘Gopi Kishan’, ‘Hum Hain Bemisaal’, ‘Surakshaa’, ‘Raghuveer’, ‘Takkar’, ‘Krishna’, ‘Sapoot’, ‘Rakshak’, ‘Border’, and many more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suniel Shetty revealed how his journey in films began through ads: “My acting career started with ads and it started with Archana ji. She was a rockstar, she still is a rockstar and it was an absolute pleasure working with her and knowing her.”

Suniel Shetty also went on to say his iconic dialogue from the movie ‘Dhadkan’, replacing the name Anjali with Archana, saying: “Archana mein tumhe bhul jaun, yeh ho nahi sakta.”

Suniel Shetty is now seen hosting the MMA reality show ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’. He is coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ to promote this action reality show along with The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, and Ritu Phogat.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Beats Anupamaa To Become Most Liked TV Show Followed By The Kapil Sharma Show On Ormax Media Report- Check Out The Full List Here

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News