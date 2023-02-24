Internet never forgets the past and the same is happening with Javed Akhtar. The veteran lyricist had once slammed Pakistan over the 26/11 attacks and even broke his silence during his latest appearance at the Faiz Festival. The celebration took place in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and celebrities like Ali Zafar marked their presence at the event. Scroll below for the latest updates as the Jhoom singer reacts to brutal trolls.

For the unversed, during his appearance in Pakistan, Akhtar made a bold choice and said Mumbai still remembers the 26/11 attack. He also went onto mention that the attackers are still roaming freely in their country and one should not get offended if “there is a grievance in the heart of a Hindustani.” This did not go well with the nationalists there and actresses like Saboor Aly slammed him.

Ali Zafar was also a part of the event and even thanked Javed Akhtar on his social media. He felt blessed to have the opportunity to sing Javed Akhtar penned iconic song ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ for his wife. Within no time, the singer faced brutal trolls and nationalists targeted him with some really mean comments.

Reacting to it all, Ali Zafar has now written on his Instagram stories, “Guys, I love you all and truly value your praise and criticism equally. But I always request one thing-verify facts before reaching any conclusion or judgment. I was not present at the Faiz Mela nor aware of what was said until the next day when I saw it on social media”

He continued, “I am a proud Pakistani and naturally, no Pakistani would appreciate any statement against its country or people specially at an event meant to bring hearts closer than further. We all know how much Pakistan has suffered and continues to suffer at the hands of terrorism and such insensitive and uncalled for remarks can deeply hurt the sentiments of so many people”

Take a look at his story below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the Javed Akhtar and Ali Zafar row.

