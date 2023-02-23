Once upon a time veteran actress Rakhee and legendary lyricist Gulzar were the ‘IT’ couple of Bollywood. When the actress married the poet, she was at the peak of her career in Hindi cinema and married with a pre-condition that she’ll leave Bollywood post-marriage. Little did she know, Yash Chopra conceptualised the entire film keeping her in mind and not just him but also Sahir Ludhianvi also wrote songs keeping the veteran actress in mind. But do you know, she chose the film over her marriage with Gulzar which led to Amitabh Bachchan never working with the lyricist ever again? Scroll below to read the scoop.

Reportedly it was after Rakhee gave birth to her daughter Meghna Gulzar, she became restless and Chopra offered her Kabhi Kabhie. This was an offer she couldn’t resist as the director was very keen on directing her in the film or not making it at all.

In an interview with Masala, Rakhee told Subhash K Jha, “When I married Gulzar, Yash became our neighbour. He then offered me Kabhi Kabhie after my marriage. I think Kabhi Kabhie was conceived keeping me in mind. Lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi, I think, wrote the songs keeping me in mind. Gulzar and I used to regularly visit Yash’s home. This was during those times when I was pregnant with my daughter Meghna and Yash’s son Adi was a child. One day in the presence Amitabh Bachchan, they played a song and Pam said, ‘This song is for Raakhee’. That’s how Kabhi Kabhie was offered to me. Yash Chopra said, ‘I’d drop the film. But I won’t make it with any other heroine.’ Since acting was the only thing I enjoyed, I agreed to do the film even after marriage.”

Later when Gulzar got to know about his wife’s plans of entering Bollywood again, he reminded her of a promise that she made to him. The veteran actress then signed Yash Chopra’s ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ and the two parted ways. The couple never got divorced on papers legally but started living separately thereafter. And to our surprise, most of her hits happened after her wedding with the veteran lyricist.

Coincidentally, Amitabh Bachchan who worked with Rakhee in a handful of films, also never worked with Gulzar & in any of his directorials.

