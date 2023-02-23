From the past few days, Pakistan is in the news ever since Bollywood’s veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar appeared at a private event. Social media was taken by storm when his videos from the festival organised in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz in Lahore surfaced on the web. In the viral clip, he was seen bashing the country on its soil while talking about the deadly 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack. However later, Pakistani celebs were seen slamming people who clapped for Akhtar at the event.

Now amid the same row, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) recently celebrated ‘Bollywood Day’ where students were seen turning up as iconic film characters and enacting their favourite dialogue. Now, a video from the event has surfaced on the web and it is a collage of the students enacting their favourite scene/dialogue from the respective Bollywood films.

The clip opens with Paresh Rawal’s ‘Baburao’, while the next one is seen mouthing Salman Khan’s dialogue from Dabangg. The caption of the video reads, “Educational institutions should celebrate their culture, traditions and special days as per #Pakistan but #LUMS and other educational institutions like them teach children against the culture of. What is the purpose #LUMS held bollywod cultural day similar to Halowen day.”

Educational institutions should celebrate their culture, traditions and special days as per #Pakistan but #LUMS and other educational institutions like them teach children against the culture of 🇵🇰. What is the purpose #LUMS held bollywod cultural day similar to Halowen day. pic.twitter.com/Zu2ZZJuuaH — Usman Qayyum (@IamUsmanAQ) February 21, 2023

However reacting to the same a user wrote, “Its a senior day, not a celebration. It’s not a promotion of bollywood but just a senior day (happens every thursday) where the graduating batch dresses up to make some memories before they leave the institution they have spent 4 years in. It’s not a celebration.”

You can hate any institution or organisation but do that on more rational basis like maybe educational standards, health policies etc. it’s sad that a student tradition that has nothing to do with promoting bollywood is your concern — waseef (@halfwakeel) February 21, 2023

While another said, “Bhaijaan Bollywood ho ya Pakistani Drama series, sab to entrainment he hae. Kya farak parta hae agar Bollywood day me Sab Khush Ho to. Just be Happy & forget everything. Do din ki hae zindagi fhir chale jana hae sabhi ko. Hum a video de k kithna aacha laga. Love from India.”

coming back, have you watched the video yet? Do let us know.

