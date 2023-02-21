Recently, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar attended a private festival organised in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz in Lahore. The videos from the event have surfaced on the web as it sees him expressing his bitter feelings while addressing a set of audience. While the web is flooded with short clips, we recently came across Kangana Ranaut’s Tweet where she re-tweeted one of the videos where he criticised Pakistan.

At the event, the veteran lyricist reminded Pakistanis of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and said that the perpetrators are roaming freely in their country. He also said that India has hosted so many Pakistani’s artistes but they never did.

Taking to Twitter Kangana Ranaut shared Javed Akhtar’s video and said that she used to love his poetry. She wrote, “Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab… Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha h”

Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab… 🇮🇳

When a person from the audience asked him, “You have visited Pakistan many times…When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people, they aren’t just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?” Replying to him the veteran lyricist spoke his heart out.

Javed Akhtar said in his reply, “Let us not blame each other. That won’t solve issues. Jo garam hai fiza, woh kam honi chahiye. Hum toh Bambaiye log hain. Hamne dekha wahan kaise hamla hua tha. Wo log Norway se toh nahi aaye the naa Egypt se aaye the, wo log abhi bhi aapke mulk me ghum rahe hain. Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil mein ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye.”

He went on to say that India has greeted many Pakistani artistes while they never hosted any of the Indian artiste. “Mehdi Hassan was a cult figure in India. When he visited India, Shabana (Azmi) hosted it, I wrote for the event which was graced by the likes of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. When Faiz sahab visited, it seemed like an authority was visiting…it was broadcast all over. Have you ever seen Sahir (Ludhianvi), Kaifi (Azmi) or (Ali) Sardar Jafri’s interviews on PTV? It was shown in India, it happened there… So the communication blockade is from both sides and perhaps more from your side,” said Akhtar at the event.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Javed Akhtar’s comment on Pakistan’s Land? Do let us know

