On Monday night, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam was manhandled by the son of an MLA in the Chembur area. According to reports, the singer’s friend was pushed by the accused, and in the scuffle, both suffered a few injuries. Sonu even lodged a complaint against them, and on Tuesday morning, he has been spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving the city with his father. The netizens didn’t spare him at this point too. Scroll down to know in detail.

Apparently, as per reports, when Nigam’s team did not let the MLA’s son take a selfie with the singer, they got agitated and violent, which resulted in a fight. After the incident, this is the first time he has been spotted on camera.

Sonu Nigam wearing military-printed pants and a coat with a black t-shirt underneath, was spotted leaving the city by the paparazzi, and as soon as the video went viral on Instagram, people took to the comment section to post brutal remarks. One of the users wrote, “Jase korni wase bharni”, another one wrote, “Acha hua is ke saat,” a third user wrote, “Ab yeh abroad jaake tweet karega India is intolerant.”

Further trolling Sonu Nigam, another netizen said, “Isme desh chod k Jane ki kya Baat Hai,” a fifth user wrote, “Lo bhai maar kha kr aagye bhai shaab,” another wrote, “Got scared.. Running away from India .”

Let’s look at a few of the other comments that were empathetic towards the award-winning singer.

“He’s such a good soul”

“Please give him some space.. It’s like the media is bullying him over what happened”

“Legend love you sir always”

Reports further stated that Sonu Nigam lodged an FIR against the accused and, describing the incident, said, “After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani, who came to save me. Then I fell on the steps. Rabbani (Sonu’s companion, who got injured ) could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way… you could see in the video…Even I was about to fall.”

Here is the viral video of Sonu Nigam shared on Twitter, being manhandled:

Shocking😡

Padma Shri Singer #SonuNigam was attacked by the son of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar. got some serious injuries & taken to Zen Hospital Chembur. Is this what a Padma Shri & a legend deserves?

Demanding stringent action @Dev_Fadnavis @MumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/4HnEMdTa9p — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) February 20, 2023

