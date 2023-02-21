Kangana Ranaut has been quite active on Twitter ever since she returned under the reign of Elon Musk. It was just today morning she voiced her opinion against Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who according to her are the ‘nepo mafia.’ She indirectly slammed the duo as they won the Best Actors award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023. A media portal called her ‘jealous’ and below is her explosive reaction to the same!

Earlier today, Kangana released a list of celebrities from Bollywood, who according to her shined in 2022 and deserved the awards instead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. There were several names like Rishab Shetty, SS Rajamouli, Mrunal Thakur, Tabu, Anupam Kher amongst others. Reacting to the same, a media portal said she was ‘jealous’ and unhappy about the achievements of her contemporaries.

Sharing a screenshot of the same on Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut reacted, “Jealous of change mangus nepo pappus jinko aaj bhi mummy papa diapers pehnate hai… ha ha… try better PR next time.”

In the following story, Kangana Ranaut continues, “Life of nepo insects use parents name and contacts, do papa jo chaploosi to get work, agar koi self made aaye uska career sabotage kardo. If someone anyone, anyhow survives and complaints about continous harassment they face, unko bikau mafia PR se jealous or mad bolke dismiss aur discredit kardo… yehi yehi toh tumhari kartootein hai that I am determined now to destroy you all. One just can’t indulge in the beauty of life when there is so much evil around. Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta says destroying evil is the prime goal of Dharma.”

Take a look at the stories by Kangana Ranaut below:

