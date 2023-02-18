Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken attitude. From taking digs at her contemporaries to even sharing gyan on political ideologies on Twitter, she never misses a chance to be in the headline. The actress recently slammed a media report for targeting RRR director SS Rajamouli over his remark on religion during a recent interview. Scroll below to read the details.

Recently during an interview, RRR director SS Rajamouli talked about his religious beliefs and said that religion is essentially a kind of exploitation. After his comments, a media report reportedly took a dig at the director and it didn’t go well with Kangana. She came out in his support like a true Bollywood queen and tweeted she won’t tolerate anything against him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote, “No need to overreact, it’s ok not to carry Bhagwa Jhandi everywhere, our actions speak louder than words. Being a proud Hindu calls upon all kinds of attacks, hostility, trolling, and a huge amount of negativity, we make movies for everyone, we artists are vulnerable especially.”

Kangana Ranaut further added, “Because we get no support from the so-called right-wing as well we are absolutely on our own, so sit down, don’t even dare. I won’t tolerate anything against Rajamouli sir who is like a flame in the rain, a genius and nationalist a yogi of the highest order. We are blessed to have him.”

For the unversed, recently during an interview, SS Rajamouli revealed why he moved away from the religion. The director called religion a kind of exploitation. However, he admitted that Hindu epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata had a great impact on his storytelling, and we have to say that’s evident. Now, Kangana Ranaut has supported his statement that has left the internet divided.

Check out the tweet below:

Truth stands on its own it is not slave to your or mine acknowledgment,what I said is for the higher good,I have nothing to gain from this, I have never met or spoken to Rajamouli sir ever, I don’t know all this negativity might not even bother him but I hail truth that’s Dharma — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 18, 2023

What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Refuses To Play Barbie As She Stands Up For South Asian Woman Playing Meaty Characters: “I Want To Be Wonder Woman, Bat Woman…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News