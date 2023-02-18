Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan turned theatres into stadiums when ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan joined the forces as Tiger. The iconic duo set the big screen on fire and it was like a dream come true for every Bollywood lover. However, one thing everyone missed was the appearance of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. But it seems that the makers are planning to cash in on the buzz by moving ahead with War 2 sooner than expected!

For the unversed, Yash Raj Films has officially announced its Spy Universe with Pathaan. Moving forward, all of their spy movies will be interlinked with one another. Bringing Pathaan and Tiger together was the first classic move and in the future, plans are on to bring in Kabir from War (played by Hrithik) in the picture too. Surprisingly, the development is taking place way faster than anticipated.

As per the report on Peepingmoon.com, YRF’s next project will be War 2 and the scripting is already done by Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan. If everything goes well, the film will enter the production stage by 2023’s end. Informing the same, the source said, “Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War was the third YRF spy film after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. But that film was created as a solo film with no clear connection to the previous Tiger movies. Pathaan started the crossover of previous spy characters and was directly linked to War.”

“Salman’s Diwali release, Tiger 3, will continue the crossover, with SRK’s character making an extended cameo. And then will come Hrithik’s War 2, which will be a massive crossover of all five previous spy films. The sequel has been written in such a way that it has a connection with the previous spy stories. Hrithik will return as Major Kabir Dhaliwal; however, it’s yet unknown if the film will tell Kabir’s backstory with Jim (John Abraham) or if it’ll be set in a completely new setting,” the source added.

Shockingly, there’s no confirmation about Siddharth Anand directing War 2. It is learnt that the director might even get replaced.

