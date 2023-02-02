In just 8 days, Pathaan is now the highest grossing film for Yash Raj Films. The premium production house has been one of the strongest pillars of the Indian film industry for 50 years now and Pathaan was designed as a part of the YRF50 slate to celebrate the occasion. Last couple of years of pandemic delayed the plans and back to back failures of Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj, Bunty aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar were rude shocks that Aditya Chopra and team must have got. However, all of this can now be forgotten with blockbuster Pathaan.

So far, the biggest grosser ever from YRF was Tiger Zinda Hai [339.25 crores]. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, another of the protégés of Aditya Chopra, was a huge all time blockbuster on its Christmas release back in 2017. Now a little over 5 years down the line, another in-house director Siddharth Anand‘s Pathaan has topped the score in a matter of just 8 days.

Have a look at the highest grossing films from Yash Raj Films:

Pathaan – 348.50 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores War – 318 crores Sultan – 301.50 crores Dhoom: 3 – 284 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 199 crores Thugs of Hindostan – 145.29 crores Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 122 crores Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – 85 crores Fan – 85 crores

Incidentally, not each of these is a 100 crores grosser in there and the list also includes a flop Fan and a disaster Thugs of Hindostan. Also, several iconic blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein and Dil Toh Paagal Hai are not in there since their absolute scores (without accounting for inflation) are lesser. However, there are many modern day blockbusters galore in the list as well and with Tiger 3 coming in next, it will find a place much higher up in the list.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

