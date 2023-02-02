Pathaan has turned out to be a much-needed box office monster that Bollywood was missing for the longest time. It has yet again proved that a huge market for Hindi films still exists in overseas. In fact, if clicked with the audience, the sky’s the limit for a film. Now, thanks to the film’s 300 crore+ collection in India, John Abraham has benefitted a big time in Koimoi’s Star Ranking!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers. Now, with the Siddharth Anand directorial going past the 300 crore mark at the Indian box office, John has been credited with 300 points to his credit.

Apart from 300 points, John Abraham gets 50 more points as Pathaan is already among the top 10 overseas grossers from Bollywood. With this, the actor stands at a total of 550 points. In one shot, he has gone past Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Saif Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Yash and Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor (550 points) is actually in a tie with John Abraham but since Pathaan’s collection has surpassed the lifetime of Shahid’s highest-grosser (Padmaavat), John has been placed above him. As of now, the actor holds the 10th spot in Star Ranking and will soon surpass Prabhas (700 points) as Pathaan is expected to enter into the 500 crore club in India, which would earn John 200 more points.

To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

