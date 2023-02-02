After 4 years, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screens and what a comeback it has been with Pathaan! The film has destroyed all the previous box office records for a Hindi film. It is the fastest 100 crore, 200 crore and 300 crore club entrant in India for Hindi films. Don’t be surprised if it becomes the highest-grossing Hindi film ever!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Ever since its release, praises are flowing around for its breathtaking action sequences with viewers calling it a big screen experience. The euphoria could be witnessed as people are flocking theatres in crazy numbers and some even dancing in front of the big screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pathaan hit 57 crores on its opening day, out of which 55 crores came from the Hindi version, thus making it the biggest Hindi opener. In the first 3 days, the film made a gigantic 166.75 crores nett at the Indian box office. Take a look at the Hindi vs All languages (Hindi, Tamil & Telugu) day-wise collection below to know more:

Checkout the daily breakdown of Pathaan below:

Day 1 – 55 crores vs 57 crores

Day 2 – 68 crores vs 70.50 crores

Day 3 – 38 crores vs 39.25 crores

First weekend – 161 crores vs 166.75 crores

Day 4 – 51.50 crores vs 53.25 crores

Day 5 – 58.50 crores vs 60.75 crores

First extended weekend- 271 crores vs 280.75 crores

Day 6 – 25.50 crores vs 26.50 crores

Day 7 – 22 crores vs 23 crores

First week – 318.50 crores vs 330.25 crores

Lifetime- 318.50 crores vs 330.25 crores (still running)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: RRR Box Office (Worldwide): Adds 45 Crores From Japan But Still Way Behind KGF Chapter 2, To Miss Its Spot In Top 3 Highest Indian Grossers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News