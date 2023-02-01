Pathaan Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Siddharth Anand’s film action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has been receiving tremendous responses from the audience. The film’s collection has been the talk of the town since the opening day.

It is worth pointing out that excitement around the film has been over the roof as SRK graced the silver screen in a full-fledged role for more than four years. The excitement of fans is also quite evident in the box office collections as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In just seven days, Pathaan entered the 300-crore club becoming one of the fastest Indian movies to achieve the historic feat. Looking at the mammoth success of Pathaan, Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Shehzada, which was scheduled to hit theatres on February 10, has been pushed by a week. It will now release on February 17.

As per early estimates coming in, Shah Rukh Khan-led action flick earned 19-21 crores on day 8. The film scored 330.25 crores net so far, with Wednesday’s collection, the film will now stand around 349.25-351.25 crores. Since Shehzada is out of the picture for the next few weeks, Siddharth Anand‘s action film has an open field at the box office.

The sky is the limit for the Yash Raj production, and all that remains is for audiences to continue to embrace the big screen experience. The film is also making big strides at the overseas box office as it collected 591 crores gross worldwide in just 6 days. The SRK starrer has recorded $27.56 million (224.6 crores) in the overseas territories alone as of Tuesday’s collection report.

Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan is on the path to entering 400 crore and it can easily be achieved in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan: John Abraham’s Character Jim To Have A Prequel & A Crossover With ‘Kabir’ Hrithik Roshan? Director Siddharth Anand Reveals “It’s A Universe & You Can Do Anything”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News