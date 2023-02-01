Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a historic run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected 634 crores gross worldwide in just 7 days!

Pathaan, on its 7th day, registered an insane 23 crores nett in India (Hindi – 22 crores, All Dubbed versions – 1.00 crore), taking the India gross to 28 crores. The overseas gross on day 7 is at 15 crore. In 7 days, Pathaan has recorded $29.27 million (238.5 crores) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 330.25 (Hindi – 318.50 crores, Dubbed – 11.75 crores)

Pathaan, thus, created more records today as it recorded the highest week 1 in the history of Hindi cinema! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

Pathaan has become a must-watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. It, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Recently, the leading cast and director Siddharth Anand come together to celebrate the success of the film and photos and videos from the same event flooded the internet. Right from praising each other to showering kisses, they did it all.

