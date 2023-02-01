Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu has emerged as a clear winner at the box office in a clash with Ajith Kumar‘s Thunivu. The film has dominated its competitor right from day 1 as Vijay enjoys a huge fan following n overseas too. As of now, it has already emerged as the second highest-grossing film of all-time for the actor and below is all you need to know!

Vijay’s films are known for being ‘critic proof’ as reviews hardly matter for them when it comes to minting huge moolah at the box office. The best example is his Beast, which despite mixed to negative reviews, earned a good total of 217 crores gross across the globe. Now, even his latest film has come close to being his biggest-grosser ever despite mixed reviews.

As per the latest update, Varisu has earned a whopping 280.46 crores gross in 21 days at the worldwide box office. It earned 194.46 crores gross (164.80 crores nett) from India and 86 crores gross from overseas. With this, the film is Thalapathy Vijay’s second-highest-grosser ever above Mersal (259 crores gross).

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office (above 200 crores):

Bigil (2019) – 296 crores gross Varisu (2023) – 280.46 crores gross (still running) Mersal (2017) – 259 crores gross Sarkar (2018) – 253 crores gross Master (2021) – 223 crores gross Beast (2022) – 217 crores gross

As we can see, Varisu is just 16 crores away from beating Bigil to become Thalapathy Vijay’s highest-grossing film of all-time. Let’s hope it happens before the family entertainer wraps up its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

