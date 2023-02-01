Pathaan is an unstoppable force at the box office. It has rewritten history by setting the bar too high for the upcoming big releases to achieve. Both in India as well as overseas, the run has been historic with jaw-dropping updates coming in each day. Speaking particularly about the UK, the film almost toppled Avatar 2 and below is all you need to know!

Shah Rukh is a true global superstar as he possesses a crazy fan following outside his own country. It could be clearly seen through the film’s outstanding numbers from the international circuits. Already 200 crores gross crossed, the Siddharth Anand directorial is poised to dethrone several big Indian hits in the overseas market. In fact, it’s even competing with James Cameron‘s latest box office phenomenon.

As per the report in Variety, Pathaan accumulated a whopping £1.9 million at the UK box office during the opening weekend (Wednesday to Sunday). Talking about a regular weekend of 3 days (Friday to Sunday), the film earned £1.4 million from 223 locations. During the same weekend, Avatar 2 earned £2.1 million, thus staying at the top. We can clearly see the Shah Rukh Khan starrer missing an opportunity to topple the Avatar sequel by an inch.

For the unversed, Pathaan also took the biggest-ever opening for an Indian film at the UK box office by scoring £319,000, thus surpassing Sultan’s £271,000. It has also become the only Indian film to be in the 2nd position during the opening weekend after RRR. As of now, the action entertainer is the highest-grossing Indian film in the country in the post-pandemic era. It surpassed Ponniyin Selvan 1‘s £1.2 million lifetime.

As of now, Dhoom 3 is the highest Indian grosser of all time in the UK with £2.7 million.

