Shah Rukh Khan has got his dream comeback with Pathaan. The film helmed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is doing phenomenal business at the box office. And with surprising collections coming in during weekdays, it’s clear that it wasn’t just about the weekend magic. Now, let’s see how day 8 is faring in terms of advance booking!

On Monday, the action entertainer performed brilliantly by raking in 25.50 crores from the Hindi version only and 26.50 crores including Tamil and Telugu versions. On Tuesday too, the trend was superb and estimates suggest another 20 crores+ day is on the cards. Now, talking about today, we can witness another surprising total as advance reports are really good.

As per the trade report, Pathaan has sold tickets worth 4.20 crores gross from advance booking only (as per the update before the first show started). Interestingly, this number is more than double the opening day pre-sales of Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan (2 crores gross), which released last year. In fact, it’s much higher than several biggies of Bollywood that arrived last year.

This trend suggests that Pathaan is on its way to scoring another superb day at the box office and even tomorrow, a steady collection is expected.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has its kitty full of jaw-dropping records with some new additions. It became the fastest Hindi film to breach the 300 crores nett barrier, set on day 6 and also became the 1st Bollywood film to breach the 300 crores nett barrier since the pandemic.

