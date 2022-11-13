Mani Ratnam, after years of giving cult classics, got a well-deserved mammoth box office success with Ponniyin Selvan 1. Even though the film opened to mixed reviews and word of mouth, it sustained really well and put on a thunderous performance. Now, here are the closing numbers from the film’s worldwide theatrical run.

PS 1 released on 30th September in five Indian languages- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. While other dubbed languages contributed their bit, it was the main Tamil version which put on a major chunk of box office collection. In the state of Tamil Nadu itself, the film went on to earn above 200 crores.

As per the latest box office update, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has earned 266.70 crores nett or 314.70 crores gross in India (inclusive of all languages). In overseas too, the film had a blockbuster run by making a whopping 168 crores gross. The total worldwide collection stands at 482.70 crores gross. It’s a huge total already but it would have been really special if 500 crores were crossed.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is practically out of theatres now and no more box office updates are expected to come from here.

Meanwhile, with Ponniyin Selvan 1 emerging as a huge blockbuster, Mani Ratnam recently thanked everybody who had worked on the film. Participating in a thanksgiving meet organized by the film unit, Mani said that he had no other words but to thank the media with folded hands. He also thanked producer Subaskaran saying this film wouldn’t have materialized but for Subaskaran who said yes to making the film within two minutes of being told of such an idea.

