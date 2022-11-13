Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is currently in its 7th week and still going strong. As expected, the film has picked up during this weekend and putting impressive numbers on board yet again. But is it enough to take the film in the 400 crore club at the box office? Let’s find out by taking a look at the latest update of worldwide collection.

Made at a low budget of 16 crores, Kantara has done historic business so far. In the state of Karnataka alone, the film is all-time blockbuster and the collections from all over India is an added bonus for the distributors and investors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest update, Kantara has done a business of 285.30 crores nett in India, which equals to 336.65 crores gross (all languages). In overseas, the film has done a business of 31 crores gross so far. The overall worldwide collection stands at 367.65 crores gross in 44 days.

On Sunday i.e. day 45, the film will cross 370 crores and from there, it’ll be 30 crores away from entering into 400 crore club at the worldwide box office. As of now, it looks like an impossible task. But who knows, we might see another surprise as this film is capable of shocking one and all with its never ending streak of achievements.

Helmed and acted by Rishab Shetty, Kantara released on 30th September 2022 and is screening in five Indian languages- Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Uunchai Box Office Day 3: Jumps Quite Well On Saturday, Needs To Keep Growing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram