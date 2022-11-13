After taking a very good opening of 12.50 crores on Friday, Black Panther: Waknda Forever had a good Saturday as well. The film saw a jump in numbers with 14 crores* coming in, and that’s quite healthy as well.

Basically there is an increase in footfalls and that’s a positive news in itself since after an unexpected double digit opening, the Marvel flick could well have seen a bit of a decrease as well, and that wouldn’t have been bad either.

The film now stands at 26.50 crores* and even if this was a weekend number for the superhero flick, it would still have been good. Marvel’s last biggie Thor: Love and Thunder had a weekend number of 46.40 crores and though that number is going to be out of reach for the film, it will cross 40 crores for sure, which is really good. In fact the first installment of the film had a lifetime of 50 crores in India and that number would be crossed in less than 7 days by this second installment.

The first two day numbers of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has shown once again that there is audience out there which is waiting to catch films in theatres, and it’s all about true big screen experience been guaranteed.

We saw that even from Bollywood with Brahmastra last and though not all movies can be event releases, there has to be a big screen excitement attached to either the visuals or the story at least.

