Yet again, it’s a Hollywood film which has found audiences rooting for it in theatres. A few weeks back it was Black Adam that arrived and went on to score a half century at the box office. Now it’s time for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to do even bigger business, what with 12.50 crores* coming on the first day itself.

The film has in fact exceeded expectations since even a double digit start in the range of 10-11 crores would have been quite fold as well, considering the fact that as a superhero, Black Panther is not in the same league as Spider-Man, Thor or Captain America, as far as Indian markets are concerned. Still, for a film to arrive with hardly any promotion and then open this big is truly remarkable.

A big screen affair, this Marvel offering will now comfortably cross 45 crores over the weekend, hence setting up well to be a straight forward hit. It would be its race towards the 100 crores mark that would be closely observed, something that would be known post Monday hold.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

