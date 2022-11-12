Marvel’s latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has managed to do good at the box office on day 1. Despite the absence of the late Chadwick Boseman, the film has made more than double in India on its opening day. Now, let’s take a look at the film’s trending in advance booking on day 2.

Black Panther 2 is more of a tribute to Chadwick Boseman and has been promoted differently than other Marvel movies. It officially ends Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) phase four and is called by many the best film of the phase. With a lot of positivity flowing in, the film has shown a jump in advance ticket sales in closing numbers.

As per the report on Sacnilk.com, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has recorded a figure of 6.43 crores gross in advance booking for day 2. Please note that this number is as of yesterday night, which means before the start of the first show today. When compared with day 1’s 5.62 crores, there’s a growth of 0.81 crore. The film was close to hitting the 2 lakh mark in ticket sales.

As of now, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s business is driven by Hyderabad and Mumbai. It is followed by Bengaluru and NCR (National Capital Region). English 3D, Hindi 3D and IMAX 3D are at the top in ticket sales.

Meanwhile, speaking about the domestic box office, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is predicted to earn the 2022’s highest opening weekend collection for a Marvel film in North America, by beating Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness ($187.4 million).

