While Black Adam is topping the box office charts since its release three weeks ago, One Piece Film: Red has managed to surpass the Dwayne Johnson starrer in Saudi Arabia. The latest entry in the DCEU has been working its charm through the box office since the time it hit the screens.

It became The Rock’s biggest opener to date and surpassed several other DC flicks like Shazam! and Aquaman. While talking about the movie, the recent rumours are that it may face a ban in China. The reason behind this is speculated to be actor Pierce Brosnan‘s previous interview, where he spoke supportive words about the Dalai Lama.

Coming back to the point, Black Adam has been doing remarkably well all around the world. It can be seen from its latest global collection, which crossed the $300 million mark. As per Box Office Mojo, the Dwayne Johnson starrer has made $321 million. This consists of $137 million domestically (North America) and another $184 million from overseas.

All is going well for Black Adam. However, an impact was created on the Dwayne Johnson starrer after the film of the highly successful Japanese anime, One Piece Film: Red, was released on 4th November. According to Deadline, the anime film has secured the spot for the biggest-ever opening day of a Japanese anime film in Saudi Arabia, sailing past the DCEU flick’s box office numbers.

During its opening weekend, One Piece Film: Red sold over 61,000 tickets and earned $1.04 million at the Saudi Arabian box office. Japanese anime is quite famous in the Middle East, which is why it was able to surpass The Rock-led film.

Meanwhile, Black Adam continues to soar through the box office charts in other countries. One Piece Film: Red is at the third spot. Now the wait is for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to see how it impacts the Dwayne Johnson starrer.

