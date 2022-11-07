Rumors have surfaced suggesting Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is banned in China. The recent DC flick is making a lot of noise due to its box office success. It opened with a good start and became The Rock’s best openers to date. Even though it has been three weeks since its release, the film has managed to top the box office charts.

When it comes to its collection, the movie has crossed the $300 million mark globally. It currently stands at $319 million and shows no signs to stop. Though, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s release may affect that a bit.

Coming back to the point, it is being speculated that Black Adam has been banned in China. The rumours spread on the forums of BoxOfficeTheory.com, where a person claimed that the Dwayne Johnson starrer will not be released in the country. The reason behind its ban is said to be Pierce Brosnan’s supportive mentions of the Dalai Lama.

For the unversed, the Black Adam actor Pierce Brosnan, who plays the role of Doctor Fate, talked about meeting the Dalai Lama and praised the spiritual leader in an interview previously. This is not the first time that a film has been banned in China. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, Top Gun Maverick, and more went through the same ordeal.

From being anti-communist or not inclining towards the country’s strict censorship laws, there are several reasons why these films have been banned. Of course, the rumoured ban on the Dwayne Johnson starrer would affect its box office collection.

However, till now, Black Adam has done well. Besides, Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan, the movie also stars Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and more. It even has Henry Cavill’s cameo as Superman.

