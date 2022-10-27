Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Twitter Reviews Are Out, Fans Get Emotional, Say "A Beautiful Tribute To Chadwick Boseman"
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Twitter Reviews Are Here!(Photo Credit –Poster From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

When in 2020, Chadwick Boseman passed away, we all thought he took the legacy of Black Panther, being T’Challa with him. However, Marvel Studios and the makers came up with another venture honoring Chadwick throughout in Black Panther’s sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie is still not released yet in many countries, however, the first Twitter reactions have come out, and it’s receiving an immense amount of love.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to release in India on November 1, 2022. Now, as much as we can’t wait to watch the movie, scroll below to find the Twitter reactions who have already watched it.

Ever since the announcement of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we have been questioning whether the sequel will be able to achieve that success and will Letitia Wright be able to move forward with the same legacy. Well, after the movie had its premiere on Wednesday, our social media feeds are buzzing with the first Twitter reactions.

Another internet user thinks it might get the Oscar nomination, penned, “#WakandaForever’s bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel’s most intimate and heartfelt. It’s definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it’s one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle.”

Another one wrote, “Finally had the honor of watching #BlackPantherWakandaForever. Marvel Studios was never as political as this film, that has action scenes, of course, but much more. For example, probably the MVP, Angela Bassett is assured of an Oscar nomination, if not winning.”

One of Twitteratti tweeted, “WAKANDA FOREVER is a beautifully cathartic tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Reminds us of his monumental impact & that he’s truly still here with us. Great performances from Gurira, Bassett, Wright & Thorne. Huerta was INCREDIBLE. Loved Rihanna’s song & Ludwig’s score.”

One of the comments can be read as, “#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that’s genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don’t know about Oscars.”

Check out others:

It was sure an emotional ride for all Black Panther fans. Well, by judging the critics’ reviews and Twitteratti reactions, it seems the movie will be here to rule over our hearts. Are you excited to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Let us know!

