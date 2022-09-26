Who will take on the mantle of Black Panther in the upcoming sequel Wakanda Forever? The heads have tilted towards Letitia Wright, aka Shuri. The much-awaited sequel will be directed by Ryan Coogler and will be the last major project of MCU Phase 4. It will hit the theatres on 11 November 2022.

Besides Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Weight played a major role in the first part. She was also a part of Avengers: Infinity War. As Chadwick passed away in 2020 after a battle with cancer, the question has arisen about who will be the titular character in the sequel.

Now, Letitia Wright has herself answered the question and may have accepted that she will be taking the role forward in Black Panther 2. While speaking with Empire, the actress revealed that the idea of Shuri carrying the character ahead was actually something that she discussed with Coogler and Boseman back when they were making the first film.

Though Letitia Wright didn’t provide a straight answer. Read what she said here: “That’s a tricky question to answer. I had a chat about it with Ryan and Chad when we were making Black Panther, and we touched on it briefly. When I realised I was playing Shuri, it was something that I really looked forward to.”

Besides her, a few more familiar faces will be seen in Wakanda Forever. This includes Angela Bassett’s Ramonda, Okoye played by Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, and Winston Duke’s M’Baku. Its trailer was released recently and confirmed that Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa has passed away.

Recently, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler revealed that when he narrated the story to Lupita Nyong’o, the actress was left in tears. Ryan shared how he envisioned the movie before Boseman passed away and subsequently used it as a tribute to him.

