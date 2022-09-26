Ryan Reynolds is joining the MCU with Deadpool 3, but new reports suggest that so is Brad Pitt. For the unversed, though Merc with a Mouth is a Marvel character, the previous two films were not a part of the Marvel’s universe. However, now, the superhero is being introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Much of the details regarding it are kept under the wrap, but fans speculated its release date after the studio pushed back the premiere of an unknown movie. Marvel delayed an untitled movie from February 16, 2024, to September 6, 2024. Netizens are adamant that this film is the upcoming Deadpool threequel.

Coming back to the point, new reports are in that Brad Pitt may be making his MCU debut by appearing in Deadpool 3. The Bullet Train actor had a cameo in the sequel of the Ryan Reynolds starrer as a member of X-Force. Now, as per Giant Freakin Robot, Pitt is in negotiations to appear in the upcoming movie as Vanisher once again.

It will be exciting to watch Brad Pitt officially be a part of the grand MCU. While talking about Deadpool 3, director Shawn Levy previously also teased a crossover of Ryan Reynolds in the show Stranger Things. The director said that he is building a Stranger Things Cinematic Universe and would like to see the Merc with a Mouth in it.

However, that turned out to be a joke. Several rumours will flow in and out before the movie is released. It has become a ritual with Marvel films, especially when it comes to cameos. Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder had many around them.

But it will be a nice surprise to see Brad Pitt reprising his role, even for a cameo in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3. Let’s see if it happens or not!

