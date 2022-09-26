It must be extremely awkward to watch your ex’s new partner publicly, and for Camila Morrone, it has happened not once but a few times. For the unversed, Morrone dated Leonardo DiCaprio for a while until they called it quits recently. Days after that, reports came that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is dating Gigi Hadid.

This left everyone in shock, and fans immediately took to the internet to react to it through memes, tweets, and more. Even a photo of Hollywood’s newest pair went viral. Leo and Gigi were spotted getting cozy at a party they attended together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While sources claim that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are the real deal, people cannot stop noticing how Camila Morrone has been on the front row of the fashion shows where Gigi has walked the ramp. Currently, the supermodel is busy with fashion week all over different cities.

Gigi Hadid recently walked the Milan Fashion Week runway for Versace, and while she absolutely rocked it, the model must have seen a similar face in the crowd. As per Entertainment Tonight, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila Morrone sat in the front row of the fashion show. Meanwhile, reports came in that the actor flew into the country to meet Hadid while she was at work.

It is also said that Leo may have cheated on Camila with Gigi. As per one source, the actor and the Death Wish actress were on a break and not broken up when rumours began that DiCaprio and Hadid are a thing. This has also left Camila betrayed, especially because both of them have a few mutual friends like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Beiber.

Despite all the tension and having Camila Morrone sit in the front of the fashion show, Gigi Hadid walked the ramp effortlessly.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Leslie Grace Shares Some Amazing Batgirl BTS Footage Almost 2 Months After It Was Axed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram