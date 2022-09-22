Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s alleged relationship seems to be getting serious. The internet went into a spiral when the rumours broke that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has his eyes on the model post his breakup with Camila Morrone. Since then, several reports on their romance have come in.

Even Gigi’s father, Mohamed Hadid, spoke about the same. He called the actor a “nice man” and that he liked Leo after meeting him a few years ago. However, Mohamed denied the rumours of a romance brewing between his daughter and the Hollywood hunk.

Despite him denying it, it is now being said that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are the “real deal.” An insider has revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They’ve been hanging out a lot and are very into each other.” The source added, “Things are going well between them, and they’re both happy.”

They also said that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were seen at a hotel in New York and “looked very flirty.” “They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other, They are having a good time together, and Leo is very attracted to Gigi,” the insider claimed.

While fans were shocked to hear the news of the alleged new pairing, a few joked about how DiCaprio broke his policy of dating only women under the age of 25. For the unversed, the actor was called out after fans noticed all his previous relationships have been with women under that age.

Whenever Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends turned 25, they have broken up. The same is the case with Camila Morrone. However, Gigi Hadid is 27 years old. Recently, there was also a surge on Google after millions searched how old the model is.

