Blonde actress Ana de Armas speaks about the n*de scenes in the Marilyn Monroe biographical film. The actress’ latest venture has been making quite a buzz since its premiere on the 16th of September. Upon its debut at the Venice Film Festival, where Ana also walked the red carpet with Brad Pitt, the movie received a 14-minute long ovation.

Critics and fans alike have praised The Gray Man actress’ performance in the Andrew Dominik directorial. However, the overall movie is said to have missed the mark, which is why its current ratings on Rotten Tomatoes are only 53%.

Coming back to the point, recently, Ana de Armas spoke about doing n*de scenes in Blonde and how it feels “disgusting” to know that they would be widely circulated online. While talking with Variety, Ana said, “It’s upsetting just to think about it. I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context.”

“I don’t think it gave me second thoughts; it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips. “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” Ana de Armas said. “I did things in this movie I would have never done for anyone else, ever. I did it for her, and I did it for [Andrew Dominik],” the Blonde actress added.

While talking about the film, recently, the No Time to Die actress also revealed that before making the movie, she asked permission from Marilyn Monroe. Ana said that she left a note on Monroe’s grave that had notes from all the crew members.

Not just previously, Ana de Armas even said that she felt Marilyn Monroe’s presence on the sets of Blonde. De Armas believes that the late actress haunted their movie set and even communicated with the crew by throwing things around.

